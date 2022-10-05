Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel prize awarded for 'click chemistry' – an environmentally friendly method of building molecules

By Mark Lorch, Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry, University of Hull
The 2022 Nobel prize for Chemistry has been awarded to a trio for developing click chemistry, an environmentally friendly method for rapidly joining molecules to develop cancer treatments, create materials and illuminate the workings of cells.

Carolyn R. Bertozzi from Stanford University in the US, Morten Meldal from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, and K. Barry Sharpless from Scripps Research, also in the US, will share the 10 million Swedish kronor (£808,554) award “for the development…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


