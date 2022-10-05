Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Killing of Radio Journalist in Philippines Adds to Grim Toll

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Journalists and activists light candles during a rally following the killing of Filipino journalist Percival Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 4, 2022. © 2022 Lisa Marie David/NurPhoto via AP Unidentified gunmen on Monday evening fatally shot a hard-hitting radio commentator in Las Pinas, a city in Metro Manila, the latest in a long line of targeted killings of journalists in the Philippines. Percival Mabasa, popularly known on-air and online as Percy Lapid, was the second journalist killed since President Ferdinand…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


