Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa in space: 5 interesting reads on the continent's achievements and future

By Natasha Joseph, Commissioning Editor
Moina Spooner, Assistant Editor
Share this article
Sputnik 1 was launched by the former Soviet Union on October 4, 1957, marking the start of the space age. Since then space activity has delivered many benefits. For instance, satellite imagery can be used in agriculture to predict food shortages and surplus harvests. It can also be used…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nord Stream pipeline sabotage: how an attack could have been carried out and why Europe was defenceless
~ Liz Truss: a brief guide to her economic ideas and what the evidence says about them
~ Iranian women burning their hijabs are striking at the Islamic Republic's brand
~ UN: Deny Venezuela Human Rights Council Seat
~ France: Liberia Atrocity Trial
~ Labor's plan to save threatened species is an improvement – but it's still well short of what we need
~ Will the National Anti-Corruption Commission actually stamp out corruption in government?
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Mandate Expert Monitor on Russia
~ Kazakhstan: Families Struggle to Enjoy Basic Rights
~ Cuba: Tactics of repression must not be repeated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter