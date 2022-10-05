Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iranian women burning their hijabs are striking at the Islamic Republic's brand

By Zahra Khosroshahi, Lecturer in Film and Television Studies, University of Glasgow
“Women, life, liberty.” These words are ringing out on the the streets of every city in Iran, as women come out to tell the repressive enforcers of the Islamic Republic that they have had enough.

The death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Zhina Amini, on September 16 at the hands of the republic’s “morality police” has sparked huge protests across the country. The regime’s brutal response has so far resulted in the


