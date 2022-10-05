Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Deny Venezuela Human Rights Council Seat

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP (New York) – United Nations member countries voting in the upcoming Human Rights Council election should deny Venezuela a seat due to the government’s horrific rights record and possible crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch said. Other candidates with appalling human rights records for seats on the UN’s premier human rights body include Afghanistan, and Vietnam.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Africa in space: 5 interesting reads on the continent's achievements and future
~ Nord Stream pipeline sabotage: how an attack could have been carried out and why Europe was defenceless
~ Liz Truss: a brief guide to her economic ideas and what the evidence says about them
~ Iranian women burning their hijabs are striking at the Islamic Republic's brand
~ France: Liberia Atrocity Trial
~ Labor's plan to save threatened species is an improvement – but it's still well short of what we need
~ Will the National Anti-Corruption Commission actually stamp out corruption in government?
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Mandate Expert Monitor on Russia
~ Kazakhstan: Families Struggle to Enjoy Basic Rights
~ Cuba: Tactics of repression must not be repeated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter