Human Rights Observatory

France: Liberia Atrocity Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A French gendarme stands guard at Paris' criminal courthouse, August 26, 2022.  © 2022 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol. (Paris) – The trial in France of Kunti K. for crimes against humanity in his alleged role as a Liberian former armed group commander is an important step toward justice for victims of Liberia's first civil war, Human Rights Watch and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) said today. The trial is scheduled to begin on October 10, 2022 in Paris, and is a sign of France’s commitment to hold those responsible for grave crimes to account. Kunti…


© Human Rights Watch -


