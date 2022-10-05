Labor's plan to save threatened species is an improvement – but it's still well short of what we need
By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, Centre for Integrative Ecology, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Megan C Evans, Senior Lecturer and ARC DECRA Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Yung En Chee, Senior Research Fellow, Environmental Science, The University of Melbourne
Yes, the new threatened species plan is better. But it’s nowhere near enough to actually prevent Australian species from dying out
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 5, 2022