Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: UN Rights Body Fails to Act

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Families of victims of extrajudicial killings in the "war on drugs" display portraits of their slain relatives and call on the UN Human Rights Council to investigate the killings, in Quezon City, Philippines, July 9, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Bullit Marquez (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council dealt victims of human rights violations in the Philippines a serious blow by failing to pass a resolution that would ensure continued scrutiny of the country’s rights situation, Human Rights Watch said today. The council will end its 51st Session in Geneva on October…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cuba: Tactics of repression must not be repeated
~ The dark web down under: what’s driving the rise and rise of NZ’s ‘Tor Market’ for illegal drugs?
~ 'Hybrid warfare': Nord Stream attacks show how war is evolving
~ Word from The Hill: Yet another rate rise, Stage 3 tax cuts, a repatriation mission, Higgins case
~ What’s next for ancient DNA studies after Nobel Prize honors groundbreaking field of paleogenomics
~ Plunging pound and crumbling confidence: How the new UK government stumbled into a political and financial crisis of its own making
~ A class action against Optus could easily be Australia's biggest: here's what is involved
~ What is multi-factor authentication, and how should I be using it?
~ Almost 200 nations are set to tackle climate change at COP27 in Egypt. Is this just a talkfest, or does the meeting actually matter?
~ The Little Mermaid has always been a story about exclusion – and its author was an outsider
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter