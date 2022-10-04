Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Albanese is promising 'truth-telling' in our Australian education system. Here's what needs to happen

By Tracy Woodroffe, Lecturer in Indigenous Knowledges, Charles Darwin University
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated students should learn about the atrocities suffered by Indigenous people. However, appropriately teaching history is only one area that needs to be addressed.The Conversation


