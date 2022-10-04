Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the tech giants are innovating to weather the looming downturn

By Howard Yu, Professor of Management and Innovation, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Rising inflation and looming recessions are squeezing household finances, but businesses also worry about an economic downturn. This is not just because of higher bills, but also because consumers spend less and finance from banks and investors dries up when the economy worsens.

Even strong industries such as technology feel these effects. With the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock market index down 17% in the year to date, and the Nasdaq 100 tech sector index down 33%, market uncertainties can affect a company’s ability or willingness to spend on the type of innovation that can help build…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


