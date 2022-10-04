Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline – and may be available as early as next year

By Bernadette McGuinness, Clinical Professor of Ageing, Queen's University Belfast
Elizabeth Coulthard, Associate Professor in Dementia Neurology, University of Bristol
Share this article
Lecanemab is the first drug to help improve the symptoms of Alzheimer’s by slowing the disease. These are very promising results, although the only data we have at the moment is from the drugmaker’s press release.

Lecanemab is an antibody that finds and removes a protein called amyloid that builds up and forms clumps in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. By targeting amyloid, lecanemab is striking at the heart of the disease…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Supporters hold rallies around the world in solidarity with the Iranian people
~ Women in Turkey stand in solidarity with women of Iran
~ Five things to do in your 20s and 30s to reduce your risk of preventable cancer
~ How the tech giants are innovating to weather the looming downturn
~ Fracking: the simple test for whether it should happen in the UK
~ University students are hidden targets of county lines drug dealing – new report
~ COVID and the cost of living crisis are set to collide this winter – the fallout will be greatest for the most vulnerable
~ Tracey Rose, renegade South African artist: understanding her 30 years of outrage
~ Africa in space: continent has a lot to gain, but proper plans must be put in place
~ Diabetes in South Africa: 60% aren't being screened for complications, according to new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter