Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa in space: continent has a lot to gain, but proper plans must be put in place

By Etim Offiong, Scientific Officer, Obafemi Awolowo University
Every year in October nearly 100 countries organise activities to mark World Space Week. The theme this year is space and sustainability. In this interview, Adejuwon Soyinka, West Africa regional editor at The Conversation Africa, asks Etim Offiong about how far Africa has come in the space age and what benefits the continent stands to gain from its investment in space technology.

Russia’s Sputnik kicked off the space age in 1957. But Africa didn’t join until 1999. Why?


SputnikThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


