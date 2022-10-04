Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lindt's chocolate bunny trademark win shows shape matters to consumers

By Enrico Bonadio, Reader in Intellectual Property Law, City, University of London
Alina Trapova, Assistant Professor in Law and Autonomous Systems, University of Nottingham
Share this article
In a move sure to upset chocoholics everywhere, discount supermarket Lidl was recently told to destroy its stocks of chocolate bunnies. The cull was ordered by a Swiss court that decided Lidl’s bunny was too close to confectioner Lindt’s iconic chocolate rabbit.

Lidl was sued by Swiss confectioner Lindt & Sprüngli for selling a golden foil-wraped chocolate bunny that Lindt felt looked very similar to its own product. The Swiss federal supreme court ruledThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Supporters hold rallies around the world in solidarity with the Iranian people
~ Women in Turkey stand in solidarity with women of Iran
~ Five things to do in your 20s and 30s to reduce your risk of preventable cancer
~ How the tech giants are innovating to weather the looming downturn
~ New Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline – and may be available as early as next year
~ Fracking: the simple test for whether it should happen in the UK
~ University students are hidden targets of county lines drug dealing – new report
~ COVID and the cost of living crisis are set to collide this winter – the fallout will be greatest for the most vulnerable
~ Tracey Rose, renegade South African artist: understanding her 30 years of outrage
~ Africa in space: continent has a lot to gain, but proper plans must be put in place
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter