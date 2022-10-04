Lindt's chocolate bunny trademark win shows shape matters to consumers
By Enrico Bonadio, Reader in Intellectual Property Law, City, University of London
Alina Trapova, Assistant Professor in Law and Autonomous Systems, University of Nottingham
In a move sure to upset chocoholics everywhere, discount supermarket Lidl was recently told to destroy its stocks of chocolate bunnies. The cull was ordered by a Swiss court that decided Lidl’s bunny was too close to confectioner Lindt’s iconic chocolate rabbit.
Lidl was sued by Swiss confectioner Lindt & Sprüngli for selling a golden foil-wraped chocolate bunny that Lindt felt looked very similar to its own product. The Swiss federal supreme court ruled…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 4, 2022