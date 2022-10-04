Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A provincial sales tax is the solution to Alberta's fiscal roller-coaster

By Robert (Bob) L. Ascah, Research Fellow, The Parkland Institute, University of Alberta
Share this article
A sales tax — a tax that’s stable, easy to administer and costs less to collect than income taxes — would stabilize Alberta’s volatile roller-coaster economy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Supporters hold rallies around the world in solidarity with the Iranian people
~ Women in Turkey stand in solidarity with women of Iran
~ Five things to do in your 20s and 30s to reduce your risk of preventable cancer
~ How the tech giants are innovating to weather the looming downturn
~ New Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline – and may be available as early as next year
~ Fracking: the simple test for whether it should happen in the UK
~ University students are hidden targets of county lines drug dealing – new report
~ COVID and the cost of living crisis are set to collide this winter – the fallout will be greatest for the most vulnerable
~ Tracey Rose, renegade South African artist: understanding her 30 years of outrage
~ Africa in space: continent has a lot to gain, but proper plans must be put in place
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter