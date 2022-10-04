Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Medical guidelines that embrace the humility of uncertainty could help doctors choose treatments with more research evidence behind them

By Brad Spellberg, Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of Southern California
Jaimo Ahn, Gehring Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Michigan
Robert Centor, Professor Emeritus of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham
How doctors care for their patients is highly influenced by clinical guidelines. Recommendations based on anecdotal experience or poor data can harm patients.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


