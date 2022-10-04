Medical guidelines that embrace the humility of uncertainty could help doctors choose treatments with more research evidence behind them
By Brad Spellberg, Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of Southern California
Jaimo Ahn, Gehring Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Michigan
Robert Centor, Professor Emeritus of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham
How doctors care for their patients is highly influenced by clinical guidelines. Recommendations based on anecdotal experience or poor data can harm patients.
