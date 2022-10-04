Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liz Truss: how to understand polls that give Labour an enormous lead – and why the Tories are right to fear a major election loss

By Hannah Bunting, Visiting Fellow, TrustGov, University of Southampton
Daniel Devine, Fellow in Politics, University of Oxford
When Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced that he would not be going ahead with his plan to scrap the top rate of tax in the UK, he claimed that he had done so because “he listened” to the public. There had indeed been a widespread outcry over his plan, set out in his ironically named “mini-budget” on September 23, but the reversal is more likely because the Conservative government’s own MPs would block its passage through parliament by voting against it.

Some of this resistance was probably a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


