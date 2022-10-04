Tolerance.ca
Coroner finds social media contributed to 14-year-old Molly Russell’s death. How should parents and platforms react?

By Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
Last week, London coroner Andrew Walker delivered his findings from the inquest into 14-year-old schoolgirl Molly Russell’s death, concluding she “died from an act of self harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content”.

The inquest heard Molly had used social media, specifically Instagram and Pinterest, to view large amounts of graphic content related to self-harm, depression and suicide in the lead-up to her death in November 2017.…The Conversation


