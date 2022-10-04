I’m considering allergen immunotherapy for my hay fever. What do I need to know?
By Paxton Loke, Paediatric Allergist and Immunologist, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Julian Bosco, Clinical immunologist and allergist, department of respiratory medicine at The Alfred; adjunct senior lecturer, Monash University
Allergic rhinitis, commonly referred to as hay fever, is a common allergic disorder affecting up to one in five Australians. Symptoms include itchy nose and eyes, excessive sneezing or clear nasal discharge and nasal congestion.
When severe or untreated, hay fever can affect your quality of life, resulting in poor sleep, impaired learning, and difficulty in concentrating at school…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 3rd 2022