Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’m considering allergen immunotherapy for my hay fever. What do I need to know?

By Paxton Loke, Paediatric Allergist and Immunologist, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Julian Bosco, Clinical immunologist and allergist, department of respiratory medicine at The Alfred; adjunct senior lecturer, Monash University
Share this article
Allergic rhinitis, commonly referred to as hay fever, is a common allergic disorder affecting up to one in five Australians. Symptoms include itchy nose and eyes, excessive sneezing or clear nasal discharge and nasal congestion.

When severe or untreated, hay fever can affect your quality of life, resulting in poor sleep, impaired learning, and difficulty in concentrating at school…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The High Court of Australia has a majority of women justices for the first time. Here's why that matters
~ View from The Hill: Without those 'lefties' the Liberals can't regain government
~ How to ensure the world's largest pumped-hydro dam isn't a disaster for Queensland's environment
~ Honduras: Select Supreme Court Based on Merit
~ Liberia: US War Crimes Ambassador’s Visit
~ Ukraine: Three Men’s Bodies Found in Forest
~ Australia is well-placed to make the long-overdue repatriation of Islamic State women and children work
~ Coroner finds social media contributed to 14-year-old Molly Russell’s death. How should parents and platforms react?
~ In the new A League Of Their Own series, tensions between femininity and queerness are explored in women's sports
~ Finally bold and imaginative: the first major redesign of the National Museum of Australia is a triumph
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter