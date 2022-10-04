Tolerance.ca
Finally bold and imaginative: the first major redesign of the National Museum of Australia is a triumph

By Kylie Message, Professor of Public Humanities, Australian National University
The National Museum of Australia has just opened the most significant redevelopment in its history.

Costing $25 million, Great Southern Land weaves 2,000 objects into a natural and cultural history to show how the Australian continent has influenced and been impacted by human decisions.

The new gallery provides a place to share and explore ideas about Australia and our place in it, and to consider what actions might be necessary to ensure the nation’s future.

