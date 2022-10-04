Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Beautiful and terrifying': how artist Richard Mosse brings us the vast, significant and urgent story of the Amazon's destruction

By Sasha Grishin, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Australian National University
Review: Richard Mosse: Broken Spectre, NGV International.

The Amazon is reaching a tipping point. Once a proportion of the rainforest is lost, it will no longer be able to hold the necessary moisture to create the rainfall to sustain itself. Massive dieback will occur with a devastating release of carbon into the atmosphere with a major global impact on climate change.

How does one make an artwork about this? One that possesses…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


