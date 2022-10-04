Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to ensure the world's largest pumped-hydro dam isn't a disaster for Queensland's environment

By Jamie Pittock, Professor, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
Share this article
Pumped hydro offers us large scale energy storage. If we do it carefully, we can make sure these dams don’t cause the damage of the past.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The High Court of Australia has a majority of women justices for the first time. Here's why that matters
~ View from The Hill: Without those 'lefties' the Liberals can't regain government
~ Honduras: Select Supreme Court Based on Merit
~ Liberia: US War Crimes Ambassador’s Visit
~ Ukraine: Three Men’s Bodies Found in Forest
~ Australia is well-placed to make the long-overdue repatriation of Islamic State women and children work
~ Coroner finds social media contributed to 14-year-old Molly Russell’s death. How should parents and platforms react?
~ I’m considering allergen immunotherapy for my hay fever. What do I need to know?
~ In the new A League Of Their Own series, tensions between femininity and queerness are explored in women's sports
~ Finally bold and imaginative: the first major redesign of the National Museum of Australia is a triumph
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter