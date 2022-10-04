Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras: Select Supreme Court Based on Merit

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A February 2022 agreement allowed Luis Redondo, an ally of President Xiomara Castro, to lead the Honduran Congress. © 2022 REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez (Washington, DC) – Honduras should select the members of the new Supreme Court for their qualifications, experience, and integrity, Human Rights Watch said today. The selections should be based on clear criteria, and the process should be transparent and allow for civil society participation. The selection process has just started and is expected to culminate in January 2023. The final decision on the new justices will be…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The High Court of Australia has a majority of women justices for the first time. Here's why that matters
~ View from The Hill: Without those 'lefties' the Liberals can't regain government
~ How to ensure the world's largest pumped-hydro dam isn't a disaster for Queensland's environment
~ Liberia: US War Crimes Ambassador’s Visit
~ Ukraine: Three Men’s Bodies Found in Forest
~ Australia is well-placed to make the long-overdue repatriation of Islamic State women and children work
~ Coroner finds social media contributed to 14-year-old Molly Russell’s death. How should parents and platforms react?
~ I’m considering allergen immunotherapy for my hay fever. What do I need to know?
~ In the new A League Of Their Own series, tensions between femininity and queerness are explored in women's sports
~ Finally bold and imaginative: the first major redesign of the National Museum of Australia is a triumph
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter