Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Liberia: US War Crimes Ambassador’s Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image (Monrovia) – The United States government should stand with victims of civil wars-era crimes in Liberia by signaling its support for a war crimes court to deliver justice and to foster durable peace and stability in the country, eight Liberian and international organizations said today. US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack is scheduled to visit Liberia on October 6, 2022. The groups are Advocates for Human Rights, Center for Justice and Accountability, Civitas Maxima, Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform of Liberia, Global Justice…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The High Court of Australia has a majority of women justices for the first time. Here's why that matters
~ View from The Hill: Without those 'lefties' the Liberals can't regain government
~ How to ensure the world's largest pumped-hydro dam isn't a disaster for Queensland's environment
~ Honduras: Select Supreme Court Based on Merit
~ Ukraine: Three Men’s Bodies Found in Forest
~ Australia is well-placed to make the long-overdue repatriation of Islamic State women and children work
~ Coroner finds social media contributed to 14-year-old Molly Russell’s death. How should parents and platforms react?
~ I’m considering allergen immunotherapy for my hay fever. What do I need to know?
~ In the new A League Of Their Own series, tensions between femininity and queerness are explored in women's sports
~ Finally bold and imaginative: the first major redesign of the National Museum of Australia is a triumph
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter