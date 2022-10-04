Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Three Men’s Bodies Found in Forest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Russian-affiliated forces detained and tortured men in a cellar behind these houses that they occupied during March and April in Kapytolivka village, Kharkiv region. September 28, 2022. © 2022 Belkis Wille/Human Rights Watch (Kyiv, October 4, 2022) – Russian-affiliated forces unlawfully detained and apparently killed at least three civilian men, then dumped their bodies in a forest, during Russia’s partial occupation of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Human Rights Watch said today. This is one among many cases involving alleged war crimes that Human Rights Watch is investigating…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


