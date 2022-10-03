Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Outrage over a rapist's home detention highlights the need for victims' voices in NZ's sentencing process

By Debra Wilson, Associate Professor, School of Law, University of Canterbury
Convicted rapist Jayden Meyer was given a nine months home detention, sparking protests and an appeal from crown prosecutors. But the sentence is in line with the law. Is it time for change?The Conversation


