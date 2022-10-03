Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ biggest firms will soon have to disclose their climate risk – but will it really curb climate change?

By Ilan Noy, Chair in the Economics of Disasters and Climate Change, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Samuel Becher, Professor of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The rules around climate-related financial disclosures are now being written. But the narrow definition of their target audience is a missed opportunity that can still be rectified.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


