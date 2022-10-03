Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea Stadium Trial to Resume

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Victims and their families of crimes committed during Guinea’s 2009 stadium massacre line up to enter a courthouse in Conakry, Guinea on September 28, 2022 the first day of the trial of those accused of being responsible. © 2022 Elise Keppler/Human Rights Watch Exactly thirteen years after Guinea’s security forces massacred peaceful protesters in a stadium, those accused of being responsible went on trial. Surviving victims and their families waited in a long and winding line to enter the courthouse. On September 28, 2009, tens of thousands of people gathered in the…


© Human Rights Watch -


