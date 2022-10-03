Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In Brazil's election year, women in politics denounce recurring threats

By Edgar Velozo
In the lead-up to Brazil's 2022 Elections, women in politics have been denouncing threats, which in Brazil is recognized as an electoral crime of political gender violence.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


