Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How small acts of kindness can make you happier and healthier

By Meena Andiappan, Assistant Professor of Management and Organizations, University of Toronto
Performing small acts of kindness for others can provide a boost to well-being. Research supports the old adage: in helping others, you really can help yourself.The Conversation


