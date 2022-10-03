Tolerance.ca
Why blockchain could mean fewer hassles for students and workers proving their credentials

By Rory McGreal, Professor and UNESCO/ICDE Chair in Open Educational Resources, Athabasca University
Microcredentials — attestations of proficiency in a specific skill or knowledge base that are certified by an authority — can provide evidence of a person’s skills to employers.

While microcredentials are becoming more popular, the concept is hardly new: A driver’s licence or the St. John Ambulance certificate could be considered as microcredentials, attesting respectively to a person’s driving skill or their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


