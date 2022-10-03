Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Doomsday bunkers, Mars and 'The Mindset': the tech bros trying to outsmart the end of the world

By Tom Doig, Lecturer in Creative Writing, The University of Queensland
Douglas Rushkoff’s Survival of the Richest is less about tech billionaires and their ‘bonkers’ escape plans than it is an entertaining primer on the various ills of late capitalism.The Conversation


