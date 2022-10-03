Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana’s petroleum sector management is a mess: what’s gone wrong?

By Clement Sefa-Nyarko, Postdoctoral research associate, La Trobe University
Share this article
After three decades of prospecting Ghana discovered commercially viable quantities of petroleum in 2007. Within 3.5 years, it exported its first barrels of crude oil. The progression from discovery to extraction and export was twice as rapid as the global average of six to seven years.

The record speed is indicative of the significant political interest in the sector relative to others such as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigeria Agrees to End Military Detention of Children
~ Hurricane Ian capped 2 weeks of extreme storms around the globe: Here's what's known about how climate change fuels tropical cyclones
~ Why UK final-salary pensions may now be unpayable without state support
~ Mini-budget: lessons from the UK's long history of economic crises
~ Some coronaviruses kill, while others cause a common cold. We are getting closer to knowing why
~ Pound recovers but remains at low levels – how to assess the long-term value of sterling
~ Drug addiction in South Africa: what was learned from six young men recovering from opioids
~ Insects will struggle to keep pace with global temperature rise – which could be bad news for humans
~ Trevor Noah brought a new perspective to TV satire - as well as a whole new audience
~ King Charles will redistribute hundreds of charity patronages – here's why they are such an important part of royal life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter