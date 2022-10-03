Tolerance.ca
Kenya’s new finance minister has good credentials but he can't work miracles

By XN Iraki, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, University of Nairobi
President William Ruto has nominated Njuguna Ndung'u to head Kenya’s National Treasury. A Central Bank of Kenya governor for eight years between 2007 and 2015, Ndung'u is also an accomplished researcher and a University of Nairobi academic. He has extensive expertise in macroeconomics (inflation, economic growth, national income and unemployment) and poverty reduction.

If parliament approves his nomination, Ndung'u will…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


