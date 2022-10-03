Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Life in the firing zone in Masafer Yatta, the Palestinian territory where people have lived in caves for generations

By Aurélie Bröckerhoff, Research Fellow at the Centre for Trust, Peace and Social Relations, Coventry University
Mahmoud Soliman, Nonviolent activist and a remote visiting research fellow at the Center for Trust, peace and Social Relations, Coventry University
The caves now serve as important safe spaces in an area designated ‘Firing Zone 918’ by Israel, as residents describe a growing wave of forced evictions and building demolitions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


