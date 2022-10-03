Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU-Israel Summit: Apartheid is no basis for cooperation

By Amnesty International
Share this article
On 3 October, top EU officials will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in the first high-level meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council in over ten years. Ahead of the meeting, Eve Geddie, Director of Amnesty International’s EU office, said: “Israel is committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians. This is a crime against […] The post EU-Israel Summit: Apartheid is no basis for cooperation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Portugal apologizes for colonial massacre in Mozambique
~ Kenya’s new finance minister has good credentials but he can't work miracles
~ Life in the firing zone in Masafer Yatta, the Palestinian territory where people have lived in caves for generations
~ Is Scotland’s media ready for the next independence referendum?
~ Is this the beginning of the end for Vladimir Putin?
~ Americas: Governments in the region must take urgent measures to address inequality and discrimination
~ One of the worst stadium tragedies in history: an expert explains what led to the soccer stampede in Indonesia
~ Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Conflict Leaves Children without Education
~ Australia's first Binar spacecraft just came down to Earth as a fireball. Here's what we learned
~ Many parents use melatonin gummies to help children sleep. So how do they work and what are the risks?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter