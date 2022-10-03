Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: Governments in the region must take urgent measures to address inequality and discrimination

By Amnesty International
Share this article
In order to fight inequality and discrimination, governments in the Americas must adopt all measures necessary to ensure full enjoyment of economic, social, and cultural rights in the region, Amnesty International said today in an open letter to the heads of state who will attend the 52nd General Assembly of the Organization of American States […] The post Americas: Governments in the region must take urgent measures to address inequality and discrimination appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Is this the beginning of the end for Vladimir Putin?
~ One of the worst stadium tragedies in history: an expert explains what led to the soccer stampede in Indonesia
~ Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan Conflict Leaves Children without Education
~ Australia's first Binar spacecraft just came down to Earth as a fireball. Here's what we learned
~ Many parents use melatonin gummies to help children sleep. So how do they work and what are the risks?
~ Elizabeth Strout's Lucy By the Sea: a claustrophobic portrait of a terrible pandemic year
~ My Year of Rest and Relaxation: 'sad-girl' fetishism or 'cuttingly funny' feminist satire?
~ Will the teal independents be disruptors in Victorian politics?
~ To foster real change universities need to stand beside Black professors, not condemn them
~ Adding COVID-19 to 'designated diseases' could boost vaccine uptake among children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter