Human Rights Observatory

Elizabeth Strout's Lucy By the Sea: a claustrophobic portrait of a terrible pandemic year

By Carol Lefevre, Visiting Research Fellow, Department of English and Creative Writing, University of Adelaide
Elizabeth Strout’s novel Oh William! has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. Her follow up book takes us inside the head of a small, loving, anxious, slightly neurotic person during lockdown.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


