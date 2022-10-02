Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Adding COVID-19 to 'designated diseases' could boost vaccine uptake among children

By Alison Braley-Rattai, Associate Professor, Labour studies, Brock University
Adding COVID-19 to a list of ‘designated diseases’ will not make vaccination mandatory for school entry. But it may help increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake among children.The Conversation


