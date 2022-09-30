Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The great escape from Russia: Live on Russian Twitter

By Daria Dergacheva
Share this article
An estimated 260,000 Russians, mostly men, have left their country since September 21 when President Putin declared a "partial mobilization," Most of the ones fleeing cross land borders to Georgia and Kazakhstan.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show - how did he fare?
~ The Supreme Court is back in session, with new controversial cases that stand to change many Americans' lives – here's what to expect
~ Little progress combating systemic racism against people of African descent: UN report
~ Filipino writers and academics push back against book censorship
~ Nigeria at 62: five essential reads on why there isn't an inspiring story to tell
~ Ukraine war: Putin announces annexation of four regions, but his hold on them may be flimsy
~ What's a laureate? A classicist explains the word's roots in Ancient Greek victors winning crowns of laurel leaves
~ Three reasons a weak pound is bad news for the environment
~ Russia: what the history of WWII conscription shows us about who gets sent to the front lines
~ Lifting weights once a week linked to reduced risk of premature death – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter