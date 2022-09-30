Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three reasons a weak pound is bad news for the environment

By Katharina Richter, Lecturer in Climate, Politics and Society, University of Bristol
Alix Dietzel, Senior Lecturer in Climate Justice, University of Bristol
Alvin Birdi, Professor of Economics Education, University of Bristol
The day before new UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget plan for economic growth, a pound would buy you about $1.13. After financial markets rejected the plan, the pound suddenly sunk to around $1.07. Though it has since rallied thanks to major intervention from the Bank of England, the currency remains volatile…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


