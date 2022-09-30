Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fictitious Annexation Follows 'Voting' at Gunpoint

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Russian officer guards a polling station in the city of Luhansk, Ukraine, which is occupied by Russia, Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022 © 2022 AP Photo Vladimir Putin has just signed a document claiming to annex four Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Days before, Russia purported to hold “referendums” in these areas, with hastily staged “voting,” in some cases at gunpoint. Just like the so-called referendum in Crimea in 2014, they hold no legal value and don’t provide a basis for annexation or transfer of sovereignty.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Little progress combating systemic racism against people of African descent: UN report
~ Filipino writers and academics push back against book censorship
~ Nigeria at 62: five essential reads on why there isn't an inspiring story to tell
~ Ukraine war: Putin announces annexation of four regions, but his hold on them may be flimsy
~ What's a laureate? A classicist explains the word's roots in Ancient Greek victors winning crowns of laurel leaves
~ Three reasons a weak pound is bad news for the environment
~ Russia: what the history of WWII conscription shows us about who gets sent to the front lines
~ Lifting weights once a week linked to reduced risk of premature death – new study
~ Bank of England bonds rescue has two ugly implications: more inflation and an even weaker pound
~ AI can produce prize-winning art, but it still can't compete with human creativity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter