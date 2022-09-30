Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya and the ICC: law expert answers 4 questions following death of a key lawyer

By Tonny Raymond Kirabira, Teaching Fellow, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
The ICC can still reopen cases against President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta if it lands solid evidence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ebola: what are the symptoms, how does it spread and where did it come from?
~ Nicaragua has kicked out hundreds of NGOs – even cracking down on Catholic groups like nuns from Mother Teresa's order
~ The term 'achievement gap' fosters a negative view of Black students
~ Native Americans' decadeslong struggle for control over sacred lands is making progress
~ Trump properties aren't the only ones to see wild valuations – putting a price on real estate isn't straightforward
~ Summer swimming season may be over, but you can still get swimmer's ear – and you don't even need to go in the water
~ What is a wetland? An ecologist explains
~ Do multimillion-dollar dinosaur auctions erode trust in science?
~ Liz Truss's 'destructive' plans have angered environmental groups – here's why
~ Nigeria ticks some boxes as a democracy. Why this hasn't translated into a better life for most
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter