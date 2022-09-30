Tolerance.ca
South African universities need to better support doctoral supervisors

By Puleng Motshoane, Academic Developer, University of Johannesburg
South Africa’s government has ambitious plans for doctoral education. The country aims to increase its output to 5,000 doctorates annually by 2030. In 2013, the figure stood at 2,051; by 2019 it was up to 3,445.

It also wants 75% of all academics employed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


