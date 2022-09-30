Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's Independence Day is a time to reflect on political gains and challenges – and a way forward

By Ayo Olukotun, Professor and Chair of the department for Governance and Political Science, Olabisi Onabanjo University
Nigeria got independence from Britain on 1 October 1960. As the country celebrates its political journey in the last 62 years, political scientist Ayo Olukotun takes a look at the nation’s political development, gains and challenges. He also offers the way forward.

How would you describe Nigeria’s political development?


Well, in terms of evolution, the nation appears to be shedding the toga of unitarism and jackboot…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


