Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

House prices: why a fall isn’t certain and wouldn’t help first-time buyers much anyway

By Alan Shipman, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
The UK remains a nation of homeowners, with two-thirds of all dwellings belonging to the people who live in them. But as interest rates swiftly rise, there are fears that many of those households will soon find their mortgage payments unaffordable.

As one BBC interviewer told the new prime minister: “People were worried whether they could heat their homes. They’re now worried whether…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


