How to run your next marathon like a pro – it could help you smash a personal best

By Matthew Slater, PhD Candidate and Vascular Healthcare Scientist, Anglia Ruskin University
Dan Gordon, Associate Professor: Cardiorespiratory Exercise Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Jonathan Melville, PhD Candidate, Anglia Ruskin University
After his world record 2:01:09 run in the Berlin marathon on September 25, the world’s greatest ever male marathoner, Eliud Kipchoge, made a curious observation: “We went too fast, actually it takes energy from the muscles.”

Despite running an average speed of nearly 21km/h – and running the fastest race marathon in history – Kipchoge was saying he’d actually made an error in his pacing. Meaning that, had he nailed his pacing from the start,…The Conversation


