Human Rights Observatory

If you think scrapping COVID isolation periods will get us back to work and past the pandemic, think again

By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Brendan Crabb, Director and CEO, Burnet Institute
Nancy Baxter, Professor and Head of Melbourne School of Population & Global Health, The University of Melbourne
At times when COVID numbers are increasing, allowing infectious people to mingle freely at work and socially will create epidemic growth and make the crisis even worse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


