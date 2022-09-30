Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Southern European workers lose more than their jobs when they are laid off

By Edoardo Acabbi, Assistant Professor of Finance, Universidad Carlos III
Andreas Gulyas, Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Mannheim
Antoine Bertheau, Postdoc, University of Copenhagen
Cristina Barceló, Economista en la Dirección General de Economía y Estadística, Banco de España
Raffaele Saggio, Assistant Professor, University of British Columbia
Stefano Lombardi, Senior Researcher, PhD (Econ.), VATT Institute for Economic Research
Share this article
Earnings of laid-off workers in southern Europe are 30% lower five years later, while in northern countries the decline is less than 10%. The differences are largely due to the likelihood of finding a new job.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ L'avortement au Kenya et au Bénin : la sécurité médicale ne suffit pas - les filles et les femmes doivent aussi se sentir en sécurité socialement
~ Hurricane Ian flooded a hospital and forced evacuations from dozens of nursing homes – many health facilities face similar risks from severe storms
~ If you think scrapping COVID isolation periods will get us back to work and past the pandemic, think again
~ Iran: Leaked documents reveal top-level orders to armed forces to ‘mercilessly confront’ protesters
~ Optus says it needed to keep identity data for six years. But did it really?
~ The queen's death certificate says she died of 'old age'. But what does that really mean?
~ View from The Hill: national cabinet drops mandatory isolation, dumping 'COVID exceptionalism'
~ US Democrats' gains stall six weeks before midterm elections; UK Labour seizes huge lead after budget
~ A sham sentence after a secret trial for Aung San Suu Kyi's Australian economic adviser
~ So long, Loy Yang: shutting Australia’s dirtiest coal plant a decade early won’t jeopardise our electricity supply
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter