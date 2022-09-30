Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Leaked documents reveal top-level orders to armed forces to ‘mercilessly confront’ protesters

By Amnesty International
Iran’s highest military body instructed the commanders of armed forces in all provinces to “severely confront” protesters who took to the streets following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality police, Amnesty International said today after obtaining leaked official documents which revealed the authorities’ plan to systematically crush the […] The post Iran: Leaked documents reveal top-level orders to armed forces to ‘mercilessly confront’ protesters appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


