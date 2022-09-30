Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not just a joke: we scoured TikTok for anti-Asian humour during the pandemic, and found too many disappointing memes

By Ariadna Matamoros-Fernández, Senior Lecturer in Digital Media at the School of Communication, Queensland University of Technology
Aleesha Rodriguez, Research Fellow at Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child, Queensland University of Technology
Anti-Asian memes spread on TikTok during the pandemic, and the potential for harm is real. It’s about time platforms scrutinised such ‘humour’ more closely.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


