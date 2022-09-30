Not just a joke: we scoured TikTok for anti-Asian humour during the pandemic, and found too many disappointing memes
By Ariadna Matamoros-Fernández, Senior Lecturer in Digital Media at the School of Communication, Queensland University of Technology
Aleesha Rodriguez, Research Fellow at Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for the Digital Child, Queensland University of Technology
Anti-Asian memes spread on TikTok during the pandemic, and the potential for harm is real. It’s about time platforms scrutinised such ‘humour’ more closely.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 29, 2022